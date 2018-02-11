Asheville Hospitality Career Expo

The Hospitality Career Expo featuring Talent Jam is coming to Asheville!

This is an event that connects our local talent and the organizations that need them in ways that traditional networking events or job fairs simply don’t.

This high-energy, hyperlocal event features dueling, open-mic pitches where companies looking for talent, and people that have talent, each deliver alternating 60-second pitches.

The event is followed by a casual but impactful networking reception including light appetizers and a drawing for door prizes!

WHERE: AB Tech Mission Health Conference Center

WHEN: Tuesday, February 20, 2018 starting at 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

WHAT: This is a FREE event. Come, pitch your talent, and connect with area hospitality employers.

Registration is required and pitch opportunities are very limited. Registration for pitches are now open and will close on Sunday, February 18 at 5 p.m.. If you don’t want to pitch, please register as General Admission. Come and check out the event and meet representatives from several great hospitality groups in the area!

Register now at avl.mx/4mz.