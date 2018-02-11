From the Mountain Area Workforce Development Board:
Asheville Hospitality Career Expo
The Hospitality Career Expo featuring Talent Jam is coming to Asheville!
This is an event that connects our local talent and the organizations that need them in ways that traditional networking events or job fairs simply don’t.
This high-energy, hyperlocal event features dueling, open-mic pitches where companies looking for talent, and people that have talent, each deliver alternating 60-second pitches.
The event is followed by a casual but impactful networking reception including light appetizers and a drawing for door prizes!
- WHERE: AB Tech Mission Health Conference Center
- WHEN: Tuesday, February 20, 2018 starting at 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
- WHAT: This is a FREE event. Come, pitch your talent, and connect with area hospitality employers.
Registration is required and pitch opportunities are very limited. Registration for pitches are now open and will close on Sunday, February 18 at 5 p.m.. If you don’t want to pitch, please register as General Admission. Come and check out the event and meet representatives from several great hospitality groups in the area!
Register now at avl.mx/4mz.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.