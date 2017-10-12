Press release from Asheville Sister Cities:

Asheville Sister Cities is at it again! Fresh on the heels of their Scottish delegation in September and new sister city partnership with Dunkeld and Birnam, Perthshire, Scotland, the organization is busily preparing for a visit by the Mayor of Valladolid, LEP. Alpha Alejandra Tavera Escalante, members of her staff, and committee delegates.

While here, the group will engage in community meetings, educational visits, health and human services roundtable discussions, tourism, and economic development programs. The two cities will work collaboratively to create more opportunities for the exchange of ideas and opportunities between Asheville and Valladolid.

Currently, two exchange students from the Valladolid area are studying at Asheville High School for the year. Additionally, Asheville Sister Cities just completed a project with area Rotary Clubs to purchase 110 wheelchairs that will be sent to our two Mexican sister cities, Valladolid, and San Cristobal de las Casas.

Asheville now has seven sister cities around the world: Saumur, France; Vladikavkaz, Russia; Karpenisi, Greece; Osogbo, Nigeria; Valladolid, and San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico; and Dunkeld and Birnam, Scotland. Learn more about their programs at www.ashevillesistercities.org