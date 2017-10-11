NC DIDI ANNOUNCES THIRD STATEWIDE TOWN HALL IN ASHEVILLE FOR DEFENSE INDUSTRY SUPPLIERS AND CONTRACTORS

Raleigh, NC October 10, 2017 – The North Carolina Defense Industry Diversification Initiative (NC DIDI) will host a town hall entitled the NC DIDI Western DoD Suppliers Forum on Thursday, October 26, to discuss solutions to the challenges being faced by businesses who contract Department of Defense contractors in the state of North Carolina.



The town hall is a part of a 5-part series of town halls aimed at gathering the businesses and DoD suppliers to learn more about your experiences as a supplier to the DoD and US military. This is an opportunity to educate your state and local stakeholders about what elements of this relationship are positive and about the various challenges that suppliers face.

“The voice of North Carolina’s manufacturing and service providing contractors are the most important piece of this initiative. The opportunity to capture their thoughts on how this process could be streamlined is vital to fortifying the Department of Defense contracting supply chain in this state,” says Secretary Larry Hall, of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Co-Chairman of NC DIDI. “These town halls coupled with our ongoing pilot projects will give defense companies the opportunity to grow and diversify into alternative markets.”

The event will take place at The Collider located in the Wells Fargo Building at 1 Haywood Street in Asheville, North Carolina in Suite 401. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 12 p.m. The town hall will be moderated by the host.

“As we look to insulate defense contractors form potential budget cuts, we ensure that these companies remain viable. This forum will capture the experience of being in the DoD supply chain and why it is important to better understanding how to both grow and protect these businesses in our various regions,” says Scott Dorney, Director of the North Carolina Military Business Center.

Following the forum discussion, an informative briefing will be provided on ITARs and the ever-changing regulatory environment for DoD suppliers from subject-matter expert Derek Chen. While the event is free, registration is highly recommended. Those wishing to participate in the forum can register at our website, www.ncdidi.com or at http://bit.ly/NCDoDSupplierWest .