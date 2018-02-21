From Asheville Humane Society:
Asheville Humane Society’s 15th Annual Dine To Be Kind presented by Prestige Subaru will be Tuesday, March 20!
Over 80 participating restaurants will donate 15 percent or more of their proceeds on March 20 to Asheville Humane Society! Community members can dine out for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or all three (takeout is included)! This year, 18 premier restaurants are donating 25 percent of their proceeds to AHS!
Click here for a list of participating restaurants and more info!
