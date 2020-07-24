Press release from the Asheville Humane Society:

Asheville Humane Society is bursting at the seams with adoptable canines, so we’ve added dogs to our $5 Felines (AND FIDOS!) Adoption Promotion, running through Saturday, Aug. 1!

Currently, our adoption process is by appointment only. Please follow these steps to schedule your visit:

Step 1: View adoptable animals on our website.

Step 2: Please email us at customerservice@ashevillehumane.org if you have questions or are interested in meeting a certain animal!

Step 3: Receive a response within 72 hours. Our adoption counselors are working hard to make matches and will be in touch to answer your questions, and to schedule an appointment. Please be aware that we have limited appointment slots available and will do our best to schedule your meet-and-greet as soon as possible!

Thank you so much for your support! We will do our very best to help you find your forever friend!

Although the love of a pet is priceless, the $5 adoption fee represents an exceptional value. All adoptions include spay/neuter, all up-to-date vaccines, initial flea and heartworm preventative, microchip, and a free starter bag of food.



Don’t see the perfect pet for you on our website? Check out the available felines on our re-homing page!