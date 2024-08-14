News release from the Asheville Humane Society:
Asheville Humane Society has received a grant from PetSmart Charities in the amount of $200,000 over three years to address barriers in accessing veterinary care in the Emma and Greater Deaverview areas.
Rising costs combined with geographical, cultural and other barriers have left many communities out of the veterinary care system altogether. The Incubator grant program supports innovative and culturally relevant veterinary programs targeted toward historically excluded communities across the U.S.While 70% of American households include pets, access to basic veterinary services has not kept pace. Pets are universally considered important family members and keeping them together requires resources that are often missing. This is particularly felt in many underserved communities where not only cost, but geography and systemic inequities have left veterinary care beyond reach. Early in 2023, PetSmart Charities, the top funder of animal welfare in the country, committed $100 million over the next five years toward improving access to veterinary care. The Incubator grants focus on historically excluded communities, many of which lack access to community supports, including veterinary services.Asheville Humane Society and other grantees chosen in 2023 were given a one-year runway to identify and build relationships with local communities that have been left out of veterinary services altogether. Tasked with enlisting support of local changemakers, the grantees agreed to co-creating models of care alongside communities. The second installment of the multi-year grant was made to those who successfully met the challenge and are poised to begin supporting community veterinary care in 2024.“Generous support from PetSmart Charities is allowing Asheville Humane to envision a community where access to veterinary care is both affordable and convenient,” said Adam Cotton, director of community solutions at Asheville Humane Society. “By hosting vaccine clinics and wellness clinics in targeted neighborhoods, Asheville Humane Society is helping owned pets to remain healthy and happy members of loving families!”
“Most people today consider pets family, yet nearly 1 in 3 Americans face challenges in accessing even basic preventative care such as spay/neuter procedures, vaccinations and annual exams,” said Kate Atema, director of community grants & initiatives at PetSmart Charities. “While this issue affects families in nearly every community, those who have been historically excluded from human social services are most in need of pet services. We’re proud to be contributing to care that meets the unique needs identified by those living in the communities themselves.”
