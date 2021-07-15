Press release from Asheville Humane Society

Adoption Fees WAIVED and ALL animals are included from now through Saturday, July 17.

The Asheville Humane Society is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. with no appointment needed. The animal rooms are closed for naptime from 1-2p.m. daily.

If you’ve been considering adoption, the time is NOW! Asheville Humane received a large and unexpected arrival of animals today and we are DESPERATELY in need of space ASAP! As an open-admission shelter, we cannot close our doors, and with over 600 animals currently in our care, we need our community’s help to save lives. If you can’t adopt, please help the animals by spreading the word!

View dogs for adoption

View cats for adoption

Although the love of a pet is priceless, the waived adoption fee represents an exceptional value. All adoptions include spay/neuter, all up-to-date vaccines, initial flea and heartworm preventative, microchip and a free starter bag of food.

Find out more at AshevilleHumane.org.