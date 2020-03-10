Press release from the Independent Restaurant Association:

Asheville’s vibrant culinary community is ready to spice up your career.

The Asheville Independent Restaurant Association brings dozens of restaurants together for the 2020 AIR Job Fair Tuesday, March 24 at the Hilton DoubleTree in Biltmore Village from 1 p.m – 4 p.m.

“This is a unique opportunity to meet directly with Asheville restaurant owners and operators, learn the restaurants missions and goals, and really create a perfect match with the job seekers,” said Kim Murray, owner of Creekside Taphouse.

Creekside Taphouse will join dozens of independently owned restaurants throughout Buncombe County seeking to fill hundreds of open positions for all levels of experience and growth.

“Our industry is creating more than just jobs, we are in the business of creating experiences and careers,” said Murray. “We are looking to grow people along with our restaurant. Many owners have more than one location here in Asheville or in nearby cities, so there are many options for growth.”

From front of the house servers and bartenders, to kitchen staff, management and more, the 2020 AIR Job Fair can take the bland out of everyday business and drive your career path in Asheville’s bustling food & beverage industry.

AIR restaurants will also be giving away restaurant gift cards and prizes throughout the day.

Admission to the 2020 AIR Job Fair is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.airasheville.org or contact Jane Anderson at execdir@airasheville.org.

ABOUT AIR

The Asheville Independent Restaurant Association is a group of over 150 locally owned, independent restaurants that serve the flourishing food scene of Asheville, NC. As one of the largest organization of independent restaurants in the country, AIR is dedicated to keeping Asheville’s food scene eclectic, authentic and flavorful. This diverse community of restaurants and restaurateurs range from large to small and fine to casual dining, each bringing their own personality and talents to our vibrant mountain city.