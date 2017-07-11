Press release from Lakota R. Denton, P.A.:
Asheville lawyer releases video campaign aimed at reducing the over service and over consumption of beer and alcohol in Asheville
Asheville’s recent surge in tourism has been a welcome economic boost for the city, but brings with it challenges for residents and establishments wishing to keep Asheville a safe community for the people that live here. Currently, Asheville has the highest rate of DWI convictions in the state, and is experiencing a sharp increase in drug and alcohol facilitated sexual assault crimes. Asheville personal injury lawyer Lakota R. Denton, P.A. is committed to keeping Asheville a strong and safe community, for residents and tourists alike. Help us raise awareness about this growing issue and by sharing this video and continuing this dialog with your family and friends.
official webpage: http://ashevillepersonalinjuryattorney.com/serve-safe-drink-safe-right-thing/
youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1PhAiDGdow
Before you comment
