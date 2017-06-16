Press release:

Asheville Lyric Opera is pleased to announce our brand new production of Donizetti’s Elixir of Love at the Diana Wortham Theatre on July 14 (8 PM) and July 16 (3 PM). One of the world’s most beloved operas, “Elixir of Love” is centered on a country bumpkin in love with a girl out of his league. He purchases a “love potion” from a traveling quack doctor to help him win her heart. This “potion” creates misadventures throughout an evening of beautiful music (including the enchanting “una furtiva lagrima”), romantic rivalry, and hilarious comedy. To get a taste of the magic love potion yourself, be sure to visit Asheville Brewing Company and ask to taste their “Elixir of Love” beer this summer!

“This wonderful piece reflects what ALO has been about from the beginning,” says Artistic Director Jon Truitt, “fun, exciting, lyric opera.” The 2017-2018 season is Truitt’s ten-year anniversary season with the company, having worked in various capacities as a stage director, baritone, and artistic advisor since directing Don Giovanni with ALO in 2007. With the departure of founding General and Artistic Director David Starkey this year, Jon has assumed the role of Artistic Director. In addition to the opera production this summer, Jon and his wife Elizabeth will lead their fifth season of the Asheville Lyric Opera Young Artist Program, which brings in aspiring singers from around the world to work as apprentices with the company. The Truitt’s are excited to be a part of the team leading the company into its future while still respecting its past.

Board President Clive Possinger agrees: “Our founder, David Craig Starkey, bequeathed a legacy of high quality opera productions in the Western North Carolina region. Asheville Lyric Opera is looking forward to continuing to build upon on our role to help fuel the local economy, develop young artists, and produce great music in the WNC area and beyond. The local community has a history of supporting and nurturing great art. As the ALO transitions into a new era, it will be particularly important for the community to help ensure that this organization continues to remain a bastion of vocal art.”

For tickets: visit www.dwtheatre.com