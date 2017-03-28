Press release from the District Attorney Buncombe County:

An Asheville man will spend more than seven and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking in heroin, attempted trafficking in heroin, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

On March 27, 2017, Superior Court Judge Greg Horne sentenced Ryan Southall Evans, 27, of Still Well Street, Asheville to serve an active prison term of 90 months minimum to 120 months maximum in the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

“Our law enforcement partners are making every effort to remove those who sell heroin and dangerous drugs from our streets and today’s convictions show that this office backs their efforts,” District Attorney Todd Williams said.

Evans was arrested by the Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force on heroin charges June 7, 2016.

Evans was ordered to pay $962.50 in costs and a fine of $100,000.00 and given one day credit for pretrial confinement.