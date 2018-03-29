Press release from the Asheville Museum of Science:

The Asheville Museum of Science and The Collider announce their next co-hosted installment of the Science Pub, a free Friday night guest speaker series offered by AMOS. Rachel Muir, former U.S. geological scientist and aquatic ecologist, will present “Bringing a River Back to Life: Restoring the French Broad River Watershed One Species at a Time.” This program will take place on Friday, April 20, at The Collider. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 6 p.m.

Rachel Muir’s presentation will discuss biological diversity, steps to improve the health of our region’s rivers and streams, and the continued and new threats to vital water resources. Rivers and watersheds in western North Carolina have a long history of disturbance. Nonetheless, water quality in the French Broad River and other rivers and streams in our region have generally improved in recent decades, due in large part to implementation of the Clean Water Act. What has been slower to recover are the many aquatic organisms that historically have made the Upper Tennessee River one of the most biologically diverse watersheds in the nation. Restoring species diversity is key to improving and maintaining water quality and ecological integrity to the French Broad watershed.

The program takes place at The Collider in downtown Asheville, on the top floor of the Wells Fargo building at 1 Haywood St. Attendees are invited to enjoy light bites provided by Ingles and refreshments provided by Asheville Brewers Alliance before settling in for a fascinating night of science.

This is the fifth year AMOS has collaborated with local scientists and breweries to present the Science Pub series free to the public. Prior Science Pub topics have included gravitational waves, the science of brewing beer, dog behavior, neuroscience of bias, the value of WNCs food systems, Neanderthals, and more.

The Collider, an innovation center for climate solutions has partnered with the museum to co-host the 2018 Science Pub series. The two nonprofit organizations are located in the same building; AMOS on the ground floor at 43 Patton Ave., and The Collider on the top floor, overlooking Pritchard Park.

For more information about AMOS, the Science Pub Series, or The Collider contact Alison Gooding, agooding@ashevillescience.org or (828) 254-7162.