Press release from Asheville Museum of Science:

The Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS), Asheville City Schools, Buncombe County Schools, UNC Asheville, Mix 96.5, and the828.com are pleased to announce they will be co-hosting Asheville’s Solar Eclipse Festival on August 21st. From 12pm-3pm the community is invited to join in the festivities at Pack Square Park with music, food, and fun hands-on eclipse related activities led by local organizations. Be sure to visit ashevillescience.org/solar-eclipse for more detail!

On August 21st, residents and visitors to the United States will have an opportunity to witness a solar eclipse as the moon traverses across the sun casting a shadow on the earth’s surface and obscuring portions of the sun. Many will have the incredible opportunity to see a full solar eclipse as the moon obscures 100% of the sun for a few minutes. Asheville lies in a unique location as 99% of the sun will be obscured.

Asheville Solar Eclipse Festival goers will be able to witness this incredible celestial event while cooling off in the Splashville fountain, enjoying great food, listening to fun music, and participating in hands-on activities. Eyewear for safe eclipse viewing will be available and distributed until supplies run out. For those living outside of downtown, Buncombe County Schools will be hosting three satellite viewing locations- Owen High School, North Buncombe High School, and TC Roberson High School.

Beginning at 1pm Asheville will darken as the first sliver of the moon begins its traverse across the sun. At 2:37pm the moon will cover 99% of the sun making Asheville significantly darker. Finally, by 4pm the last sliver of the moon will pass across the sun, bathing Asheville in full sunlight once again.

Leading up to this event, AMOS will be hosting educational eclipse programming throughout the summer in their STEM lab. These programs will explain why solar eclipses occur and what to expect on August 21st.

We invite all to attend as we celebrate the end of summer and the solar eclipse. Join the festivities in Pack Square Park and witness this once in a lifetime celestial event. For more information contact Cory Van Auken, cvanauken@ashevillescience.org or 828-254-7162×3.