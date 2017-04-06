Press release:

April 18, 2017 at Asheville Music Hall 6pm-8pm

Grow Your Audience & Your Bank Account with YouTube — Free Event!

Join us for a discussion with Made In Network’s Emilija Saxe at Asheville Music Hall. We will explore how individual artists can best utilize YouTube to reach new fans while also putting money in their pocket. Food will be provided by Mojo Kitchen.

About Emilija Saxe:

Emilija moved from Cincinnati to Nashville in 2010 and earned a BBA in Music Business from Belmont University. She grew her skill set at Dualtone Records, Creative Nation, and BMI. She joined Made In Network in 2013 as the company’s first employee. She is YouTube Certified in Audience Growth and Advance Digital Rights. Additionally, she owns 150+ strategy-based board games and can teach you how to play each one in under 5 minutes.

About Made In Network:

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Made In Network operates on the belief that creating original content on YouTube is the future of entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with Google, YouTube, and some of the world’s greatest creators, Made In Network has established itself as a successful video-first media company.

Made In Network garners 70 million+ views a month. We have developed successful YouTube channel management programs as well as custom video integrations for the world’s top consumer brands, including Salt Life, USAA, and AMG/Parade. Made In Network is one of only a few companies in the world with YouTube certifications in both Audience Growth and Advanced Digital Rights Management.