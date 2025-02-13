2025 is shaping up to be a year of renewed momentum in real estate: despite elevated mortgage rates and home prices, demand is rebounding—and some markets are emerging as standouts amid these new dynamics.

Construction Coverage’s latest analysis identifies the hottest real estate markets of 2025, utilizing a composite score based on key indicators from Redfin.

Key Takeaways, With Data for Asheville, NC

Home sale prices are rising again: During the pandemic, home values soared, with year-over-year price growth peaking at 26.1% in May 2021. Sale prices slowed in 2022, and actually declined in 2023. But by the end of 2024, home prices were 6.3% higher than the year prior—a pace more in line with historical norms.

During the pandemic, home values soared, with year-over-year price growth peaking at 26.1% in May 2021. Sale prices slowed in 2022, and actually declined in 2023. But by the end of 2024, home prices were 6.3% higher than the year prior—a pace more in line with historical norms. Home sales volume is ramping up as well: By December 2024, home sales were up 10.8% compared to one year prior, which is the strongest annual growth since mid-2021.

By December 2024, home sales were up 10.8% compared to one year prior, which is the strongest annual growth since mid-2021. Asheville in the rankings: Asheville ranks 357th out of 447 small U.S. cities in the “Hottest Real Estate Markets of 2025” report.

City Rank (among small U.S. cities) Composite score Median sale price (Dec 2024) 1-year change in median sale price Share of homes that sold above asking Median number of days on the market Average sale-to-list percentage Share of listings with price drops Asheville, NC 357 30.2 $462,000 +0.4% 22.1% 59.6 98.1% 24.4% United States – N/A $427,523 +6.3% 30.0% 39.2 99.2% 17.1%

The full report analyzes real estate market conditions in over 600 U.S. cities and all 50 states.

Feel free to cite the findings, use the graphics in your coverage, or republish the report in full. If you need additional data or a quote from our team, just let me know. If you reference the analysis, please credit Construction Coverage and link to the full report: https://constructioncoverage.com/research/hottest-real-estate-markets-us