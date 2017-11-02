City of Asheville to offer free bus tickets to holiday parade

For the second year, the City of Asheville is pleased to provide transportation to the Asheville Holiday Parade! The City’s ART bus system is offering 100 free bus tickets to be used on Nov. 18. You can pick them up in City Hall, at the Water Department payment window just off the lobby. This is a limited time offer, while supplies last.

Traffic, bus routes and parking

Parade traffic can be a hassle. Not only will Biltmore and Patton Avenues be closed prior to and during the parade, some side streets need to be closed off as well. See a list of street closings here . ART bus routes have to be detoured around the parade as well. For these reasons, the City encourages everyone to plan ahead, allow plenty of time to get downtown, whether by bus, bike, car or on foot.

If you drive to the parade, remember to check in at the City parking garages for available spots on your smartphone by accessing the Asheville App or the Find Parking responsive site that shows how many spots are available in City parking garages, in real time.

Also due to the parade, ART bus service (Asheville Redefines Transit) will detour due to road closures from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 18. The following routes will be affected by the detour:

NORTH: N, N1, N2 and N3

EAST: E1, E2 and 170

SOUTH: S1, S2 and S5

WEST: W3, W4 and S5