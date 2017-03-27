Press release from Asheville Outlets:

Asheville Outlets announced a new, free shuttle bus service available for area Asheville hotels, convention locations and local attractions. The bus will run daily on a call-for-service basis from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with final drop offs at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, the bus can be reserved for private group transportation to and from the outlet center. The service will begin on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

“We are pleased to present this complimentary transportation service to our center visitors,” explains Sharon Morgan, General Manager of Asheville Outlets, “The Asheville Outlets shuttle bus will be available daily to our area visitors. It will pick up individuals and groups from hotels, convention locations and area attractions and bring them to and from Asheville Outlets at no charge. It’s truly Shuttle. Shop. Save. at its best.”

To book the Asheville Outlets Shuttle Bus, call 828-620-1803.

Asheville Outlets

Real Brands. Unreal Savings. Save up to 70 percent off on America’s most desired brands at Asheville Outlets, an open-air lifestyle destination developed by New England Development. Located at the intersection of I-40 & I-26 at Brevard Road, Asheville Outlets includes over 70 retailers and restaurants, featuring some of the most popular brand names. Visit ShopAshevilleOutlets.com. Follow us on Facebook @ashevilleoutlets, Twitter @shopasheville and Instagram @ashevilleoutlets. For group tour information, email tours@shopashevilleoutlets.com.