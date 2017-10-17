ASHEVILLE OUTLETS HOSTS FLEA FOR Y’ALL

Sunday, October 29, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Marketplace Featuring Spectacular Finds

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA (October 2017) – Asheville Outlets and OpenDoors of Asheville will host Flea for Y’all on Sunday, October 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Flea takes over the tree-lined lot at Asheville Outlets next to Field & Stream, and has drawn hundreds each month who delight in the festive ambiance while perusing the many unique items available for purchase.

Adult entry to Flea for Y’all is $2, children are free. A portion of the proceeds from the gate benefit OpenDoors of Asheville, a non-profit that invests time and energy into supporting local children. OpenDoors of Asheville will be onsite to provide detailed information about their organization, services and volunteer opportunities.

“Flea for Y’all draws crowds from near and far to enjoy a wonderful mix of antiques, collectibles and vintage pieces which simply cannot be found elsewhere,” says Asheville Outlets General Manager Sharon Morgan. “We look forward to a wonderful day and invite everyone to join the fun while raising monies for a worthy cause.”

For more information about the Flea for Y’all visit: www.ashevillefleaforyall.com, call (828) 771-6361 or email ashevillefleaforyall@gmail.com. Asheville Flea for Y’all is currently taking vendor applications for the October event.

ASHEVILLE OUTLETS HOSTS THIRD ANNUAL BOO BASH

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Annual Halloween Celebration for Pets and People of All Ages

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA (October 2017) – Asheville Outlets is pleased to host the third annual Boo Bash on October 31 from 5-8 p.m. at Asheville Outlets. Boo Bash is a unique opportunity for pets and people of all ages to come together and enjoy Halloween in a fun setting. The evening will feature trick-or-treating, strolling magic, crafts and balloon art from 5-7 p.m., and additional family-fun activities and games starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 8:00 p.m. All activities are free and open to the public.

“Halloween is truly celebrated in style at Asheville Outlets during our annual Boo Bash,” says Morgan. “Boo Bash is a perennial favorite; an evening where every furry friend, child and adult can relish in the excitement of Halloween.”