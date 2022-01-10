Press release from the American Red Cross and the Asheville Outlets:

Asheville Outlets (ShopAshevilleOutlets.com) will host American Red Cross Blood Drives on Fridays, January 28 and February 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Giving blood is a simple thing to do, but it can make a big difference in the lives of others. The donation drives will be held in Suite 348, across from RH Outlet.

“The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Your donation is desperately needed. Please schedule an appointment to give now,” Brenna Paxton, Account Representative with the Western North Carolina Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Donors are asked to register in advance by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/give and entering the sponsor code AshevilleOutlets. All Blood Donations will be tested for COVID-19 Antibody.