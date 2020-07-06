Press release from Asheville Outlets:

Asheville Outlets (ShopAshevilleOutlets.com) will host a blood donation drive in partnership with the American Red Cross on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for the COVID-19 antibody. Red Cross donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within 7 to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or on the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

The Asheville Outlets blood drive will be held indoors next to Famous Footwear. The American Red Cross will establish additional safety guidelines to ensure all donors are socially distanced. Donors are asked to register in advance by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/give and entering the sponsor code Ashevilleoutlets. If you cannot donate blood, you can still help by making a monetary donation at RedCross.org/donate/donation.