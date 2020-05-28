Press release from Asheville Outlets:

Asheville Outlets (ShopAshevilleOutlets.com) will host a blood donation drive in partnership with the American Red Cross on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The blood drive will be held indoors in the storefront between Famous Footwear and VF Factory Outlet. The American Red Cross will establish additional safety guidelines to ensure all donors are socially distanced.

Donors are asked to register in advance by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/give and entering the sponsor code Ashevilleoutlets. If you cannot donate blood, you can still help by making a monetary donation at RedCross.org/donate/donation.