Press release from Asheville Outlets:

ASHEVILLE – Asheville Outlets will host a Kids Day on Sunday, July 16, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Kids Day provides an afternoon of entertainment for kids of all ages including strolling magic, balloon art, a stilt walker, face painting, crafts, music and more. Plus, kids can play mega-games and enter to win a $500 Asheville Outlets shopping spree, which will be drawn in September 2017. The event is free and open to the public.

“We have hosted a monthly Kids Day since April, we have this one in July and our Back-to-School event is in August,” explains General Manager Sharon Morgan. “Each month the kids and their families fill the center with laughter and smiles, carry creative balloon art and proudly display colorfully painted faces. It is a real joy,” she continued.

In addition to providing a free day of family fun, the Kids Day events have also supported local non-profits. Booth proceeds from Kids Day have been donated to Franklin School of Innovation and Invest Collegiate.

This event is free to the public Sunday July 16th from 1-4pm. For more information contact Christie Kozak at 978-502-5747.