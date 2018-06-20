Press release from the City of Asheville:

Parking fees at City of Asheville garages will change, starting July 1. The good news is that the first hour free will still apply to motorists who truly use less than 1 hour at a City parking garage. If you stay longer, however, you will be charged for the first hour under the new structure.

The hourly rate remains the same. The daily maximum will rise from $10 to $12. And there will be an increase in monthly rates at the City’s four parking garages.

City Council approved the changes at its May 15 meeting. The changes go into effect when the City’s 2018-2019 Fiscal Year begins July 1.

Working with City Council on the 2018-2019 Operating Budget, City staff identified these changes to help balance the City budget, which Council adopted during its June 19 meeting. The fee adjustments would generate an estimated $960,000 in Parking Fund revenue. And they allow the City to recover the cost of services from those who use parking services, reducing the financial burden on City taxpayers.

The action relates to City Council’s Strategic Operating Plan goal to “operate the City of Asheville to the highest levels of fiscal responsibility.”

Currently, there are 950 monthly account holders in City parking garages. Monthly rates will increase by $10.

Metered on-street parking rates remain the same, at $1.50 per hour.

For more information, see the staff parking fee adjustments report to City Council.

The City operates four garages downtown, with 1,437 spaces. For more information, visit the Parking Services webpage.