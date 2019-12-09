Press release from the City of Asheville:

Spend your holidays with us! Asheville Parks & Recreation will hold its annual Holiday Camp for youth and teens in grades kindergarten through middle school. Camps are located at the Tempie Avery Montford Center, 34 Pearson Drive, and Stephens-Lee Community Center. 30 George Washington Carver Ave.

Camp hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 23, 27, 30, 31 and Jan. 2-3. Campers will enjoy games, crafts, organized play and all kinds of holiday fun.

Cost is only $50 per camper, and City of Asheville residents receive a $10 discount.

Register at www.ashevillenc.gov/parksregistration. For more information on this camp and all our programs, call Asheville Parks & Recreation at 828-259-5800.