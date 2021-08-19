Press release from the city of Asheville
Asheville Parks & Recreation announces that the fall 2021 program guide is now available! The guide contains information on all the great programs the department offers between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31.
Programs include outdoor skills workshops, holiday events, exercise classes, card playing groups, field trips and much more. There’s something for everyone from toddlers to older adults.
The program guide is available at your closest Asheville Parks & Recreation community center, Asheville City Hall, or you can browse it online at www.ashevillenc.gov/parks.
Asheville Parks & Recreation is committed to providing quality programs in a safe environment for everyone in our community. For more information about Asheville Parks & Recreation facilities and programs, visit our website at www.ashevillenc.gov/parks, our Facebook page or call 828-259-5800.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.