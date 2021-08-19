Press release from the city of Asheville

Asheville Parks & Recreation announces that the fall 2021 program guide is now available! The guide contains information on all the great programs the department offers between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31.

Programs include outdoor skills workshops, holiday events, exercise classes, card playing groups, field trips and much more. There’s something for everyone from toddlers to older adults.

The program guide is available at your closest Asheville Parks & Recreation community center, Asheville City Hall, or you can browse it online at www.ashevillenc.gov/parks.

Asheville Parks & Recreation is committed to providing quality programs in a safe environment for everyone in our community. For more information about Asheville Parks & Recreation facilities and programs, visit our website at www.ashevillenc.gov/parks, our Facebook page or call 828-259-5800.