The City of Asheville, in partnership with Buncombe County, continues to take proactive steps to keep our community safe and healthy during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

After reviewing guidelines from the CDC and State and local public health officials and the State’s preliminary plans for phased reopening, Asheville Parks & Recreation staff have made the difficult decision to not offer traditional summer camp programs through July 3. This includes playground, outdoor adventure, therapeutic recreation, specialty camps and WNC Nature Center camps.

Instead, Asheville Parks & Recreation is developing alternative ways to provide activities through the introduction of “Rec n Roll,” a mobile recreation initiative. Programs will be held throughout the community and are designed to offer fun for all ages that comply with public health guidelines on physical distancing and number of participants. The schedule will be released as soon as it’s finalized.

“We did not take this decision lightly and explored many different options to open traditional camps, but the health and safety of our community members comes first,” said Roderick Simmons, Director of Asheville Parks & Recreation. “We’ll continue to evaluate conditions and plan to have a decision in mid-June regarding camps scheduled for July 6 and beyond. In the meantime, the Rec n Roll program is an innovative way to still provide programs and connect with the communities we serve. ”

Information regarding Rec n Roll, other Parks Department programs and park operations can be found on the Asheville Parks & Recreation Facebook page at www.facebook.com/APRCA and on the City’s website at www.ashevillenc.gov/parks. For more information about the COVID-19 virus and local response, visit buncombeready.org