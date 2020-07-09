Press release from the City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville is pleased to announce that Asheville Parks & Recreation has been awarded an $80,000 grant from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) for the development of a community nutrition hub at the Stephens-Lee Community Center, 30 George Washington Carver Ave. This grant will help improve our community’s access to healthy foods, support services and physical activity. Plans include providing educational programming, a community resource guide and connecting residents to healthy food options.

“This grant gives us the opportunity to develop a comprehensive wellness program specifically designed to meet the needs of our community,” said Asheville Parks & Recreation Director Roderick Simmons. “Creating a needs assessment and working with other organizations and community members with a common goal gives us the ability to leverage all our resources to make a real difference.”

The grant is funded by a $2.5 million gift NRPA received from the Walmart Foundation to build capacity in parks and recreation agencies to serve as intentional community nutrition hubs that improve health outcomes for community members.

“Park and recreation agencies serve critical roles as community nutrition hubs, connecting vulnerable populations to the health and wellness services they need,” says Kellie May, NRPA vice president of programs and partnerships. “NRPA thanks the Walmart Foundation for its support of local park and recreation professionals who are working every day to increase access to healthy foods and fostering long-lasting healthy habits across the country.”

The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all people have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org.

For more information about Asheville Parks & Recreation, visit the department’s website at www.ashevillenc.gov/parks or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/APRCA.