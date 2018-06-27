Press release from Sean David Robinson:

Sean David Robinson is a playwright, actor and photographer who was born in Winston-Salem, and has lived in Asheville since 2000. Although he studied engineering at NC State and mass communication at UNC-Asheville, his playwriting is entirely self-taught.

Starbright, his first full-length play, has been selected to headline the 2018 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, and will be performed Off-Broadway this August. Starbright was also a semi-finalist for the 2018 Garry Marshall New Works Festival.

Starbright tells the story of Grace, an astronomer who lost her young daughter Abby nearly a year ago. As Grace’s life spins out of control, Abby appears to her and begins making bold predictions about the movements of the cosmos. Grace must determine if her daughter’s appearance is a sign of her dwindling sanity, or proof that there’s more to the universe than even she understands.

Robinson’s playwriting blends magical realism with authentic dialogue to tackle big issues like death, grief, and the nature of the universe. His writing strives to bring science and fiction closer together and allow room for both to flourish in the theatre. Robinson is thoroughly committed to writing strong female leads and allowing for racial- and gender-inclusive casting in all his works.