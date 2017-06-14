Press release from UNCA:

Chief Hooper. Photo courtesy of OLLI

Asheville Chief of Police Tammy Hooper and Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan will discuss the efforts to build productive relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve, in a discussion titled “Community Policing,” at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at UNC Asheville’s Reuter Center, home of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). This event is free and open to everyone.

This discussion is part of an ongoing series of programs called “More than a Month,” designed to highlight issues of African-American life and culture in the region and beyond. The series is curated by OLLI’s Inclusion Committee, with a stated aim of offering opportunities for learning and creating a forum for challenging conversations. The committee is one of many at OLLI in which members help shape OLLI’s activities and programs.

For more information about OLLI at UNC Asheville’s summer events, visit olliasheville.com/special-programs.