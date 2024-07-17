Press release from Asheville Police Department:
The Asheville Police Department is pleased to announce the opening of the records desk at the Broadway Public Safety Station. Staffing of the records desks aims to provide accessibility and convenience for North Asheville residents seeking to file police reports.
Community members can now visit the Broadway Public Safety Station, located at 316 Broadway St, Asheville, NC 28801, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding City holidays), to file or obtain copies of a report. Residents still have the option to utilize the online reporting system to report non-emergency incidents on the Police-to-Citizen portal.
If an emergency or a crime is in progress, please dial 9-1-1 immediately.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.