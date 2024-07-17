Press release from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is pleased to announce the opening of the records desk at the Broadway Public Safety Station. Staffing of the records desks aims to provide accessibility and convenience for North Asheville residents seeking to file police reports.

Community members can now visit the Broadway Public Safety Station, located at 316 Broadway St, Asheville, NC 28801, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding City holidays), to file or obtain copies of a report. Residents still have the option to utilize the online reporting system to report non-emergency incidents on the Police-to-Citizen portal.

If an emergency or a crime is in progress, please dial 9-1-1 immediately.