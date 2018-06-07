Press release from the City of Asheville:
National Night Out, taking place on Tuesday, August 7, is an annual event to promote involvement in crime prevention activities, police community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie. Join the rest of the nation in getting to know your neighbors and “Give crime and drugs a going away party!”
Your packet includes:
• A National Night Out registration form. Completed forms must be returned by July 19.
• City of Asheville Street Closure Permit Application – If you plan to close your street for National Night Out, please complete the permit application and submit it with your entry form. (Permit fees can be waived for communities that participate in National Night Out.) Barricades are required for street closures at your expense.
If you are interested in ordering promotional products for your party, log on to the National Night Out
Superstore at www.natw.org.
For any questions, contact your Crime Prevention Officers:
Asheville Police – Officer Keith McCulloch, kmcculloch@ashevillenc.gov
Asheville Police – Officer Chris Morrow, cmorrow@ashevillenc.gov
