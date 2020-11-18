The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate a missing person, Mitchell Rhea Deyoung. Deyoung was last seen on the afternoon of October 30 in the area of Pisgah View Apartments.

Deyoung is described as a white male, 33 years old, 5’11”, and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo of the head and neck of a skeleton on his left wrist.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Mitchell Rhea Deyoung they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.