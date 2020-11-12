Press release from APD:
The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate a missing person, Justin Lee Ball.
Ball is described as a white male, 36 years old, 6’0″, and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Ball has several tattoos including a confederate flag on his left arm, “Ball” on his right arm, “Kylee” in the center of his back, a Harley Davidson symbol on his left hand, lips on the left side of his neck, and a tribal symbol on the right side of his neck.
If anyone has any information on the location of Justin Lee Ball they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
