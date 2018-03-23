Press release from Asheville Police Department:
The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate Daniel Hammerton. Daniel was last seen around noon on Thursday, March 22 in the area of 85 Zillicoa Street. He was wearing a light grey hoodie, dark sweatpants and grey loafer style shoes.
Daniel is 23 years old, 6’0″ tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has short black hair and wears black framed glasses.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Daniel Hammerton they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
