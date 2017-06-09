Update at 2:42 p.m. on June 9: APD reports that Fisher was located as of 12:02 p.m.
The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate missing person Thomas Alan Fisher. He was last had contact with friends on June 2, 2017.
Thomas is a white male, 6’2” tall, 175 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his neck that read “Theo”, as well as multiple tattoos on his arms.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Thomas Alan Fisher they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
