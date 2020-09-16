Press release from Asheville Police Department:
At approximately 11:30 a.m. on September 15 the Asheville Police Department (APD) responded to a report of an armed robbery on Biltmore Avenue near the intersection with Aston Street in the downtown area. The victim reported that a male suspect stole his backpack that contained photography equipment and other electronic items. The victim began to chase the suspect, who then pointed a knife at the victim. The suspect fled the scene before officers. The victim was uninjured.
The victim described the suspect as a male, of either Latinx or Middle Eastern descent, with a black beard. He was wearing a dark blue windbreaker and blue jeans, and was last seen walking toward Coxe Avenue on Aston Street.
This case remains under investigation. The Asheville Police Department is committed to addressing violent crime in our community. If anyone has any information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
