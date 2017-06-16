Press release from APD:

The Asheville Police Department is seeking information from the public on a shooting that occurred on June 15 at 1:52 p.m. on Brooklyn Road. Alfed Luther Williams Jr. was shot twice in the hands and was treated at Mission for non-life threatening injuries.

If anyone has information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.