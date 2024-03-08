Press release from Asheville Police:

Asheville, NC (March 8, 2024): Asheville Police Department Detectives are releasing the name of the decedent from Friday morning’s homicide, following next of kin notification.

Robert Earl Griggs (01/11/1952) has been identified as the man found deceased early this morning; next of kin has been notified.

Asheville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate.

If anyone has more information about the case to call APD at (828) 252-1110 or anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.