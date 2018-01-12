Press release from Asheville Police Department:

ASHEVILLE — Last night (Jan. 11) at approximately 9:42 p.m., the Asheville Police Department was notified that a victim of a gunshot wound arrived at Mission Hospital. The victim, identified as Rhiannon M. Willetts (30 years of age), of Canton, arrived deceased suffering from one wound consistent with a gunshot.

The incident is under further investigation. Detectives are following up on leads and analyzing evidence. No additional information is available at this time.

We encourage anyone with additional information on this incident to please contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.