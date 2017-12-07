Press release from Asheville Police Department:
ASHEVILLE — The Asheville Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to gather additional information on the death of Ryan Michael Rast. On Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at approximately 1:56 a.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to reports of a male who was unresponsive in the roadway under the I-240 overpass between South Tunnel Road and Crockett Avenue.
This incident is being investigated as a possible hit and run. We encourage anyone who might have witnessed this incident, or anyone who has any additional information, to please contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
