Press release from Asheville Police Department:

ASHEVILLE — The Asheville Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to gather additional information on the death of Ryan Michael Rast. On Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at approximately 1:56 a.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to reports of a male who was unresponsive in the roadway under the I-240 overpass between South Tunnel Road and Crockett Avenue.

This incident is being investigated as a possible hit and run. We encourage anyone who might have witnessed this incident, or anyone who has any additional information, to please contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.