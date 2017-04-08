From the the Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (April 7, 2017): At approximately 6:00 p.m. a white male entered the First Citizens Bank at 975 Smokey Park Highway demanding money from the teller. During this encounter the man lifted his shirt and displayed the grip of a handgun under the waistband of his pants. The male suspect left the bank on foot headed in an unknown direction.

If anyone has any additional information on this incident, or can identify the male suspect, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.