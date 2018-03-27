Press release from Asheville Police Department:
The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate Joseph Moon. The last known whereabouts for Moon was the Department of Motor Vehicles on Smokey Park Highway in Asheville on October 27, 2016. Moon was reported missing on March 26, 2018.
Joseph Moon is described as a black male, 60 years of age, 6’0″ tall and weighing approximately 260 pounds. He occasionally wears glasses.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Joseph Moon they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.