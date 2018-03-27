Press release from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate Joseph Moon. The last known whereabouts for Moon was the Department of Motor Vehicles on Smokey Park Highway in Asheville on October 27, 2016. Moon was reported missing on March 26, 2018.

Joseph Moon is described as a black male, 60 years of age, 6’0″ tall and weighing approximately 260 pounds. He occasionally wears glasses.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Joseph Moon they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.