Press release from Asheville Police Department:
Asheville, N.C. – On Tuesday, Oct. 24 at approximately 8:52 p.m. a black male wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie, a red face covering, black/white shoes and blue medical gloves entered the Jimmy Johns at 2 Hendersonville Road and pointed a firearm at staff, demanding access to the cash register. An undisclosed amount of money was placed into the Mission Hospital tote bag he was carrying. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arrival. There were no injuries as a result of this event.
If anyone has any information on the identify of the suspect in the photographs they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.
Before you comment
