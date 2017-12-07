Press release from Asheville Police Department:

ASHEVILLE — The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate Cejay Allen Brookhart. He was last seen on Dec. 6 at approximately 11:30 p.m. at the Bear Creek RV Park in West Asheville.

Cejay Allen Brookhart

Brookhart is described as a 16-year-old white male, approximately 5’3″ tall and weighing 120 lbs. He has a tattoo on his upper left arm of the word “family” in script lettering. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored tie-dye hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, white sneakers and a black toboggan-style hat.

Brookhart does not have access to a vehicle but is believed to be attempting to get to South Carolina.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Cejay Allen Brookhart, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.