Press release from Asheville Police Department:
ASHEVILLE — The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate Cejay Allen Brookhart. He was last seen on Dec. 6 at approximately 11:30 p.m. at the Bear Creek RV Park in West Asheville.
Brookhart is described as a 16-year-old white male, approximately 5’3″ tall and weighing 120 lbs. He has a tattoo on his upper left arm of the word “family” in script lettering. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored tie-dye hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, white sneakers and a black toboggan-style hat.
Brookhart does not have access to a vehicle but is believed to be attempting to get to South Carolina.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Cejay Allen Brookhart, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.