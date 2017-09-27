MISSING: Jessica Nichole Veasey. Photo courtesy of Asheville Police Department

The Asheville Police Department is requesting help from the public to locate missing person Jessica Nichole Veasey. She was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 2 at her home in the Five Points area.

Jessica is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black yoga pants and Nike flip-flops.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jessica Nichole Veasey they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.