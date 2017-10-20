Alert from Asheville Police Department:

The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate Arthur Earl Sutton (goes by the name of Bubba). He was last seen on October 4, 2017 at the WNC Rescue Mission on Patton Avenue.

Sutton is described as a white male, 53 years of age, 5’8″ tall and 145 pounds.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Arthur Earl “Bubba” Sutton they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.