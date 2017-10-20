Alert from Asheville Police Department:
The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate Arthur Earl Sutton (goes by the name of Bubba). He was last seen on October 4, 2017 at the WNC Rescue Mission on Patton Avenue.
Sutton is described as a white male, 53 years of age, 5’8″ tall and 145 pounds.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Arthur Earl “Bubba” Sutton they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.