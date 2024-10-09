Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (October 9th, 2024): Asheville Police Department Officers arrested a man in possession of a stolen vehicle attempting to loot after curfew on Tuesday night in the River Arts District.

While conducting crime prevention in the River Arts District around 8:26 p.m. on October 8th, officers located a man near the entrance to a building on Foundy Street. Dennis Gates Miller (01/31/1991) was taken into custody after initially resisting arrest and attempting to flee on a motorcycle. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the motorcycle in Miller’s possession had been reported as stolen.

Arrested:

Dennis Gates Miller (01/31/1991)

(M) City Curfew Violation

(M) Assault on Government Official x3

(M) Resist, Delay, and Obstruct x3

(M) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

(F) Possession of Burglary Tools

(F) Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

(F) Trespass During Emergency

Miller was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $20,000 (or $2,000 to a bondsman) secured bond issued by a magistrate.

