Press release from Asheville Police Department:
Asheville, NC (October 9th, 2024): Asheville Police Department Officers arrested a man in possession of a stolen vehicle attempting to loot after curfew on Tuesday night in the River Arts District.
While conducting crime prevention in the River Arts District around 8:26 p.m. on October 8th, officers located a man near the entrance to a building on Foundy Street. Dennis Gates Miller (01/31/1991) was taken into custody after initially resisting arrest and attempting to flee on a motorcycle. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the motorcycle in Miller’s possession had been reported as stolen.
Arrested:
Dennis Gates Miller (01/31/1991)
(M) City Curfew Violation
(M) Assault on Government Official x3
(M) Resist, Delay, and Obstruct x3
(M) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
(F) Possession of Burglary Tools
(F) Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
(F) Trespass During Emergency
Miller was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $20,000 (or $2,000 to a bondsman) secured bond issued by a magistrate.
If you have any information about illegal activity, please contact APD at (828) 252-1110. You can also send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.