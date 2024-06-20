Press release from the Asheville Police Department:
Asheville Police Department Patrol officers are continuing to investigate a single motorcycle crash that occurred in east Asheville Wednesday evening that claimed the life of the driver.
APD Patrol Officers responded to the scene of the crash near the 53-mile marker of Interstate I-40 West around 6:37 p.m. on June 19. Chad Allen Nichols (06/21/1968) was operating a 2022 Harley Davidson traveling west on I-40 when he ran off the road. He succumbed to his injuries on the scene; next of kin has been notified.
All lanes of I-40 West from exits 55 to 53 were closed as officers worked the scene.
The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information about the incident, please contact APD at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.
