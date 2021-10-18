Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (October 18, 2021): Asheville Police investigators are asking the public’s help finding a man who slashed a supermarket employee with a large knife during a robbery.

The Earth Fare employee was approached by a man behind the business asking for money at 9:03 am, October 15th, 2021. The employee told him no, but then the robber took out a large knife and threatened him. As the employee took out his wallet, the suspect slashed at the employee, causing lacerations to his arm and hand.The employee was transported to Mission Hospital for medical treatment.

The Asheville Police Department is asking for help finding the robber, who has been described as 5’7″- 5’8″, large build, black hair, unshaven, wearing a dark green shirt, last seen heading towards the area of I-240.

If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.