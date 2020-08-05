Press release from Asheville Police Department:
At approximately 8:30 p.m. on August 4, the Asheville Police Department responded to 495 Haywood Road after reports of individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Upon arrival officers located two victims, uninjured, who reported that a black male approached their vehicle and began shooting. Officers located three shell casings in the parking lot, near the vehicle.
Detectives have developed a person of interest and are continuing to follow-up on all leads and analyze evidence.
We encourage anyone with information on this incident to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
